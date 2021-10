Well, folks, the end of an era is almost upon us. In 2006, Daniel Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as the cinematic James Bond for Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre. Now, after being delayed for a year and a half, Craig’s final Bond outing, No Time to Die, is over a week away from being released domestically. However, some folks have already gotten to see the latest James Bond movie, and are now sharing their reactions to it online.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO