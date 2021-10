Houston Dynamo FC defender Teenage Hadebe was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week this afternoon. This is the first Team of the Week honor for Hadebe, who made the bench after helping the Dynamo earn a clean sheet on Wednesday in their 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps at BBVA Stadium. The center back led the team with five clearances and 10 recoveries against the Whitecaps on Wednesday. Hadebe also finished with one interception, one block and three key passes.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO