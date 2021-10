It’s only 3 days since Cardi B is stepping on necks at Paris Fashion Week. The ‘Up’ singer who’s been laying low since giving birth to her son on September 4th has finally shown up and is officially showing out in these Paris streets. She stole the show and our full attention at the Theirry Mugler Coururissime exhibition with bleach blonde finger waves, bedazzled red bows, and eye piercings. All while keeping it real about what appears to be a quick snatch going to Twitter and her Instagram stories to address the surgery rumors. In the video, Cardi says, “Everybody is like Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did Lippo, you had a tummy tuck?” She responded, “You cannot do surgery after you give birth.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO