'Good Line-up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Juventus

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit level on points with the Italians going into the match.

Chelsea XI to face Juventus: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli; Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Barkley, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

The Blues are lining up without an English player in their starting XI for the first time sicne 1999 as Thomas Tuchel is without Reece James and Mason Mount due to injury.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are also absent from the side as Hakim Ziyech returns to the front line and Marcos Alonso keeps his place on the left hand side.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

