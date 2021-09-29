Bridge Day Canceled For Second Straight Year
Bridge Day has been canceled for the second year in a row. The Bridge Day Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to cancel the event for 2021, according to media reports. Earlier in the day, the Fayette County Commission announced in a statement that it would vote to cancel the event this year, citing a small group of individuals who acted to influence the coordinators of the BASE jumping to cancel the group’s participation.www.wvpublic.org
