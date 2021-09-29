Halloween Happenings & Fall Festivals
Pumpkin patch, haunted palm maze, petting farm, water slides (weekends only), haunted hay ride (weekends only), playground, rubber duck race, scavenger hunt, haunted trail and more. Daytime festival is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Haunted Nights on the farm are from 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday nights. Oct. 1-31 at Springtime Garden Center, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.springtimeplantfarm.com.www.yoursun.com
