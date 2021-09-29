Halloween Happenings & Fall Festivals

Fall is definitely here with us, and the city of Punta Gorda is delighted to be gearing up for a traditional Halloween celebration on Oct. 31. Although we should all be taking necessary precautions as per CDC guidelines, it does feel encouraging to be hosting traditional events once again. The Punta Gorda Police Department advised us that they will start to close down West Marion Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 31, to allow for safe trick-or-treating to be enjoyed by all. For further details, please visit the event page of the city of Punta Gorda’s website.

