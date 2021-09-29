CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Happenings & Fall Festivals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkin patch, haunted palm maze, petting farm, water slides (weekends only), haunted hay ride (weekends only), playground, rubber duck race, scavenger hunt, haunted trail and more. Daytime festival is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Haunted Nights on the farm are from 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday nights. Oct. 1-31 at Springtime Garden Center, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, North Fort Myers. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.springtimeplantfarm.com.

KHOU

Texas Renaissance Festival opens Oct. 9

TODD MISSION, Texas — The grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival are full of sounds of preparation like trees being trimmed, grass being mowed, wood being cut ahead of its gates opening on Oct. 9 for its 47th year. The festival encompasses 70 acres in Grimes County, plenty of space...
yoursun.com

Patriot Riders hosting fundraiser festival to build new meeting house

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Patriot Riders will be hosting its inaugural Oktoberfest this Saturday, hoping to raise funds to build their own meeting space. The Patriot Riders of America, Chapter 1 of Port Charlotte, have made waves in the community since they were founded in 2010. Composed mostly of motorcycle enthusiasts, the Patriot Riders take on charity and morale events to help U.S. veterans in need in their communities.
holycitysinner.com

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Kicks of the Halloween Season with the Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 30

Fall is officially here and to celebrate the season, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre invites all ghouls, ghosts, and pets in disguise to kick off the festivities at the annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30th. Families and their pets can enjoy the nicer weather and compete in this year’s Pet Costume Contest, groove to live music under The Oaks, pose for a caricature portrait, or enjoy balloon animals and trick-or-treat for delicious surprises.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
yoursun.com

Englewood gets its 'bling' on for Manasota Mystique

ENGLEWOOD — For it’s 10th anniversary, Manasota Mystique, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s signature yearly event, moved from the beach to the farm. “Manasota Mystique Presents Boots & Bling” went off without a hitch Saturday night at Crestwood Circus Ranch. Guests at the sold-out event mingled, dined and danced to the music of Pure Country in the cool evening, while visiting the ranch’s rustic saloon and even mugging with resident llama, Annie.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Only In Oklahoma

The Halloween Festival At The Castle of Muskogee In Oklahoma Offers Fun For Halloween Lovers Of All Ages

Every year, The Castle of Muskogee puts on one of the biggest Halloween festivals in the state and it’s pretty much the best thing ever. There are scary and non-scary attractions, so you can bring the family and enjoy Halloween fun in a variety of ways. The Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee is […] The post The Halloween Festival At The Castle of Muskogee In Oklahoma Offers Fun For Halloween Lovers Of All Ages appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yoursun.com

Clown royalty to perform Tuesday in Venice

“Chucko,” one of the clowns inducted into the International Circus Ring of Fame, will be performing his “Halloweenie Spooktacular” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Venice Community Center, Oct. 12. With limited seating, the cost is $20, and the proceeds go to community outreach. To order a ticket, call 941-928-2246....
yoursun.com

Children enjoy Fellowship Church festival

ENGLEWOOD — Ryder Cumberland hopped across the finish line Saturday and won some candy at Fellowship Church of Englewood in Rotonda West. He was one of hundreds of children treated to a day of fun by the church and the Englewood Community Coalition at the family fall festival. The free event attracted families with kids from pre-K to middle school ages.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
COLUMN: Punta Gorda gears up for Halloween, other fun events

Fall is definitely here with us, and the city of Punta Gorda is delighted to be gearing up for a traditional Halloween celebration on Oct. 31. Although we should all be taking necessary precautions as per CDC guidelines, it does feel encouraging to be hosting traditional events once again. The Punta Gorda Police Department advised us that they will start to close down West Marion Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Oct. 31, to allow for safe trick-or-treating to be enjoyed by all. For further details, please visit the event page of the city of Punta Gorda’s website.
MassLive.com

Halloween 2021: Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival and pumpkin carving contest coming to Boston this October

Halloween celebrations are creeping up in Boston this month, with events hosted by Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. A virtual pumpkin carving contest starting on Oct. 12 will come first, followed by an in person Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m on the Boston Common Parade Ground near the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets.
BOSTON, MA
thelaurelmagazine.com

Fun and Festive | Halloween in Highlands

Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/10 – October | Photograph By: Marjorie Christiansen Photography. Don’t be scared! Highlands’ Halloween on Main Street (on October 31) is fun and festive for the whole family. And, if your pooch has the right stuff, stroll down to Mr. Pickles’ Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest, set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6:00 P.M. at The Park on Main Hotel.
buckscountycouriertimes.com

What's happening in Bucks County and beyond: Brick Fest Live, fall festivals and Ben Franklin

Looking for some fall fun this weekend? Here are some ideas:. If you love Lego building bricks, then this event is for you. Founded by two Bucks County residents, Brick Fest Live fill feature a 15-foot-tall Big Ben, an 8-foot-tall pharaoh, 5,000-brick Mario, 3,000-brick Captain America’s shield and much more, spread across 75,000 square feet at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
hopeprescott.com

Fall Festival Saturday

PRESCOTT – Saturday will see a full slate of events at the annual Fall Festival, sponsored by the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce. The festival will be held on the Nevada County Courthouse Square. The day kicks off early with the annual 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Runners will start...
nwahomepage.com

Fall Festival in Bella Vista

Bella Vista, AR – The Bella Vista Business Association will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 9th from 9 am to 2 pm, to raise awareness of local business and allow the public to interact with business owners. The free event will feature 25-35 booths featuring different products...
BELLA VISTA, AR
thecranberryeagle.com

Festival returns with fall cheer

The Mars Applefest will return to spread fall festivities this Saturday, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 last year. The Applefest is run by the Mars satellite of the Rich-Mar Rotary, and this year will be the second time the event has been managed by the Mars branch. The festival...
MARS, PA
Morning Journal

Leetonia Fall Festival

Vendors, local artists and residents gathered Saturday morning for the Leetonia Fall Festival. Artist Ron Moore Jr. donated a drawing to be raffled off with proceeds benefiting the Splash Pad fund. Community members Missy Cooper, Christina Capaldi, Tara Moffatt and Courtney Branch put the festival together as a community contribution. Pictured,
LEETONIA, OH
metrokids.com

Philadelphia-Area Fall Festivals

The area’s many fall festivals are already underway and more are opening in October. Here’s a taste of some of the festivities both in and out of the city with plenty of fun for kids and adults alike. Now-November 7. Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Rd., Media, PA 19063. Linvilla...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelinemedia.net

Ludington welcomes fall at festival

Hundreds of people made their way to Ludington's new Legacy Plaza on Saturday to welcome fall during the return of Octoberfest. People were thrilled to have a chance to drink some brews, listen to live music, play games and enjoy fine weather at the event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
LUDINGTON, MI
Char-Koosta News

Communities celebrate fall festivities

LAKE COUNTY — As COVID approaches, families and friends seize any opportunity to enjoy each other and community events. Over the weekend, St. Ignatius celebrated their homecoming, and Ronan had a good time hosting the 2021 Harvest Festival. On Friday, September 17, St. Ignatius held their homecoming parade, with the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT

