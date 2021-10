There are thousands, maybe even millions, of possible items in Diablo II: Resurrected, and part of the game’s appeal is combining them in your own unique way. Having said that, there are a few items that are particularly useful, regardless of Class or playstyle, and aren’t spawned randomly (and can therefore be crafted). Perhaps the most popular item of all such items is Stealth armor, and you can get it as early as Act I.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO