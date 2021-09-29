CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXpress Nintendo Podcast 251: September Nintendo Direct Reactions + UnMetal Review

Cover picture for the articlePoyo! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill are joined by Eliza from Kirby Informer to break down everything there is to know about the recent Nintendo Direct, including a healthy amount of hype around everyone’s favorite pink puffball. It may be a few days since the Direct aired, but even now there’s so much to say about what has to be one of Nintendo’s most bonkers presentations in recent memory. From the reveal of Kirby’s first full-throttle foray into the third dimension with Kirby and the Forgotten Land (sorry, Crystal Shards) to the unbelievable cast of the Mario movie, this showcase packed a little bit of everything for everyone – and that’s not even to mention the expansion of Nintendo Switch Online to include Genesis and N64 games, the long-awaited gameplay blowout of Bayonetta 3, and the release date of Disco Elysium’s Switch port, among many, many other announcements.

Game Informer Online

September 2021 Nintendo Direct Watch Along With Game Informer

Just as the year is winding down and we think all the publishers are done with announcements for 2021, Nintendo proclaims they have another surprise in store for us. The house of Samus, Link, and Mario are back with another patented Nintendo Direct today, and the company is promising a full 40-minute presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Trailers From Nintendo Direct (September 2021)

Nintendo Direct for September 2021 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We got to see a brand new reveal for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3, another look at Splatoon 3, and much more. Check out the video for a look at all of the most exciting reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Direct Broadcast Coming Tomorrow

The wait finally over. Well, almost. It’ll officially be over tomorrow at 3PM PST. What wait, you might be asking? The wait for a new Nintendo Direct! Tomorrow, September 23, the world will get to see 40 minutes of new footage of upcoming winter-launching Nintendo Switch software. Tune in 9/23...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct

As was announced yesterday, today is the day: Nintendo will host a new Nintendo Direct today that will feature all kinds of news, announcements, and reveals. Ahead of the actual event itself, we have gathered together everything you need to know about the new Nintendo Direct like when it is, how to watch, and what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nintendo Direct September 2021: The Most Anticipated Titles Announced

Another Nintendo Direct has come and gone with another slew of upcoming Switch games and announcements. Apart from Nintendo anticipated title announcements, a new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass plan was announced. This grants gamers access to a selection of N64 games, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Dr Mario, along with a collection of SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Shares Infographic Recapping Its September 2021 Direct

Need a quick refresher on all the latest titles heading to Nintendo Switch in Winter and beyond? Here’s a handy way to keep track!. Nintendo has shared a quick infographic that recaps all of the recent announcements made during its recent 23 September 2021 Direct presentation . This includes the exciting reveal of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 gameplay, Deltarune Chapter 2 for Switch, and much more!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Splatoon 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Splatoon 3 brings all new abilities, weapons, and an expansive campaign mode. The trailer gives a glimpse on its over-stylized world, signature erratic soundtrack, and an icy look at the campaign to come. The game is expected to launch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Direct Confirms What We All Suspected

Gamers have been excited for upcoming Nintendo Switch Online news since earlier this month, when a Game Boy rumor had fans going wild. Quickly, more rumors started coming out, including a Nintendo 64 rumor and Nintendo's own tease about a new controller. The September 23 Nintendo Direct finally shed some light on what's headed to the handheld console, and it's safe to say that fans are just as thrilled over the new information.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything we saw at September’s Nintendo Direct: Kirby, Splatoon, and more

Nintendo on September 23 rolled out a 40-minute Direct presentation that featured news on its slate of winter games. That included updates on Switch games we already knew about, like Metroid Dread, but it also brought a few surprises. We got to see a new Kirby game, the first gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3, and a closer look at Splatoon 3. We even got a true surprise in the news that N64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Shin Megami Tensei V - Nintendo Direct Trailer

During today's Japanese Nintendo Direct livestream, Atlus shared a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. Most notably, the 1-minute trailer highlights a few more demons in the new entry, some combat, and even some of the dungeon crawling to be found in the RPG. Shin Megami Tensei V is...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

September 2021’s Nintendo Direct announces Actraiser Renaissance, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, and more

Clocking in at 40 minutes, this September’s Nintendo Direct was packed with game announcements, updates, and more. Here’s a handful of titles that appeared during the presentation – everything from shadow dropped games you can play now to reminders about games coming soon to first reveals that’ll be launching in 2021 and 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Drops N64 Tease Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A prominent industry insider and leaker has dropped a big N64 tease ahead of today's Nintendo Direct. If you're up to date on the latest reports and leaks, the current expectation is that Nintendo Switch Online is set to expand with N64 games. When this will happen, remains to be seen, but there's some scuttlebutt the announcement will be made during today's Nintendo Direct. To this end, Nick Baker, the aforementioned insider and leaker, has seemingly teased that this is exactly what is happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Animated Film Update | Nintendo Direct September 2021

Chris Pratt plays Mario in the upcoming animated Mario film that Miyamoto is directly involved in. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Peach, Charlie Day plays Luigi, Jack Black will be playing Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad, Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong, and Charles Martinet, the original voice actor for these characters, will also be involved. The characters of Kamek, Cranky Kong, and Spike will also be in the film. Illumination's Mario will be released December 21, 2022.
COMICS
techraptor.net

UnMetal Review

It's very rare to find a comedy game that actually makes you laugh. Comedy is a really subjective genre, which is why comedy movies have this tendency to not review so well unless they having something else going for them. On the one hand, that makes them risky, but on the other hand, it means that when you do find a piece of media that perfectly matches up with your sense of humor, you're in for a great time. This is where UnMetal comes in. A parody game based on the original Metal Gear titles on the MSX that combines just enough pop culture references, nonsequiturs, and straight-up ridiculous moments to actually get a few good laughs in.
TECHNOLOGY

