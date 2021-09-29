Love Island USA Season 4 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

The hottest show to hit the screens this summer was, without a doubt, "Love Island USA" Season 3. For those not in the know, "Love Island USA" is based on the British smash hit of the same name, in which a group of very attractive singles heads to a remote villa where they all isolate together. Throughout the season, they pair up and split up, with the goal of ending up with someone in the end. Producers routinely throw a wrench into those plans by plopping newer, hotter singles into the mix just as the newly formed couples get comfortable. Each week someone is voted out of the villa until, finally, one pair is left standing. If you make it to the very end, you get a new bae and the chance to walk away with $100,000.