Wyomissing, PA

Caught in the Act: Man Confronted Breaking into Vehicle

By MyChesCo
 8 days ago
WYOMISSING, PA — Wyomissing Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on theft and related charges. Authorities state that Michael Torres-Rodriguez was observed breaking into vehicles in the 1400 Block Garfield Avenue, Wyomissing. When spotted, he ran from Police. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody. Also found on his person was property from other victims such as identification information, a cell phone and other items.

