Caught in the Act: Man Confronted Breaking into Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Hans Gadson, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to sixteen years and four months in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Michael M. Baylson for his role in the Original Block Hustlaz, or “OBH,” a violent drug trafficking organization that doubled as a group of aspiring rap artists in Philadelphia whose lyrics boasted about their drug dealing and willingness to resort to violence. Three of Gadson’s co-defendants, Jamaal Blanding, 39, and Jameel Hickson, 43, both of Philadelphia, PA, and Abdul West, 38, of Brookhaven, PA, were also recently sentenced and received 25, 20, and 40 years in prison, respectively.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO