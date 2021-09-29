CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins Join Timothée Chalamet in 'Wonka'

By Brent Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins are rounding out what is shaping up to be a delicious cast of “Wonka,” the new film that dares to probe how the world’s most famous chocolatier and confectioner first developed his sweet tooth. Timothée Chalamet is set to play Willy Wonka, following...

www.lmtonline.com

