Britney Spears Refuses To Shell Out $1.1 Million In Legal Fees Demanded By Estranged Dad Jamie As Court Appearance Looms
The pop icon is demanding the court deny her estranged dad Jamie’s request for her estate to shell out over a million dollars in legal fees. In court documents obtained by Radar, the 39-year-old singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart is objecting to around $1.1 million of the original $3 million Jamie requested to pay multiple law firms who worked on his behalf during the conservatorship.okmagazine.com
