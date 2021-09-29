CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Refuses To Shell Out $1.1 Million In Legal Fees Demanded By Estranged Dad Jamie As Court Appearance Looms

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pop icon is demanding the court deny her estranged dad Jamie’s request for her estate to shell out over a million dollars in legal fees. In court documents obtained by Radar, the 39-year-old singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart is objecting to around $1.1 million of the original $3 million Jamie requested to pay multiple law firms who worked on his behalf during the conservatorship.

