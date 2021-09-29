Britney Spears Refuses To Shell Out $1.1 Million In Legal Fees Demanded By Estranged Dad Jamie As Court Appearance Looms

Britney Spears reflected on the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in her latest #ThrowbackThursday post and shared which animal she was most scared of during her performance. On Thursday (Sept. 23), Spears reflected on the time she spent at the awards show two decades earlier, but the photos had nothing to do with her iconic "I'm A Slave 4 U" performance and everything to do with the dress she was wearing on the red carpet and while being interviewed alongside Mick Jagger. And while one of the undeniable stars of Spears' iconic 2001 VMAs performance was the 7-foot albino Burmese python draped around her shoulders -- which the performance's snake handler Mike Hano told Yahoo Entertainment recently that Spears claimed gave her "hives" during rehearsal -- the lion in the cage certainly amplified her pre-show nerves.

