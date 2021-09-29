Job Center to celebrate new location at ribbon cutting ceremony

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Job Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday, October 6 to celebrate the organization’s new location at 731 North First Street, Suite 4000.

The Marathon County Job Center is operated in partnership by the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (NCWWDB), Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Job Service Bureau, DWD Office of Veterans Employment Services, DWD Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), WIOA Title 1 Adult, Youth and Dislocated Worker Programs, Forward Service Corporation, LETC and North Central Technical College’s Title II Adult Education Program.

The Marathon County Job Center relocated to the Graebel Building in downtown Wausau in August 2020 during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new location is now fully open to the public, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Job Center and its partners are excited about the expanded opportunities the new location offers to meet job seeker and employer needs. To learn more about the programs and services offered at the Job Center, call 715.261.8700 or visit the Directory of Workforce Services online at WisconsinJobCenter.org.