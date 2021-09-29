CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Job Center to celebrate new location at ribbon cutting ceremony

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
WAUSAU – The Marathon County Job Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday, October 6 to celebrate the organization’s new location at 731 North First Street, Suite 4000.

The Marathon County Job Center is operated in partnership by the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (NCWWDB), Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Job Service Bureau, DWD Office of Veterans Employment Services, DWD Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), WIOA Title 1 Adult, Youth and Dislocated Worker Programs, Forward Service Corporation, LETC and North Central Technical College’s Title II Adult Education Program.

The Marathon County Job Center relocated to the Graebel Building in downtown Wausau in August 2020 during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new location is now fully open to the public, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Job Center and its partners are excited about the expanded opportunities the new location offers to meet job seeker and employer needs. To learn more about the programs and services offered at the Job Center, call 715.261.8700 or visit the Directory of Workforce Services online at WisconsinJobCenter.org.

WausauPilot

Wausau approves budget to assess affordable housing shortages

Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday approved a request for $7,500 to conduct an assessment for affordable housing and the ‘missing middle’ with the goal of addressing housing shortages. The total cost to complete the Metro Wausau Housing Assessment as outlined will be about $55,500, depending on the number of...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Community Partners Campus buys site for shared-space facility

After three years of research and nine months of fundraising and due diligence, Community Partners Campus, Inc. has closed on real estate at 364 Grand Ave. to serve as the location of its new shared-space nonprofit center, the organization announced today. Plans are to completely remodel the existing structure and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Oct. 4

Rakers Needed: Make a Difference Day. It’s that time of year! Grab your rakes, leaf blowers, gloves and tarps. United Way Volunteer Connection is hosting its annual rake-a-thon from Oct. 18-23. This is a family friendly volunteer opportunity to support community members who are elderly or frail by cleaning up their yards this fall. To learn more or register visit http://www.unitedwaymc.org/madd. Contact Elizabeth with questions at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Mount View Care Center to host open house

WAUSAU — North Central Health Care invites the public to an open house and ribbon cutting event at the new Mount View Care Center, 2400 Marshall St. in Wausau. The 96-bed facility is the final portion of Phase 1 of NCHC’s $72 million Wausau Campus Renovation Plan with Marathon County. The full renovation plan includes the Aquatic Therapy Center and Youth Behavioral Health Hospital, which opened in 2020, as well as renovations to the existing Adult Behavioral Health Hospital, Lakeside Recovery, Crisis Services and former Mount View Care Center facilities.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
