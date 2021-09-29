Grimes jokes about starting up her own 'space commune' following Elon Musk split

Dreamy space-pop goddess Grimes had a very Grimes reaction to the revelation that she and Elon Musk had decided to call off the launch of their relationship. Singer, songwriter, and visual artist Grimes and SpaceX founder Musk became an item in 2018 and now share a son, X Æ A-Xii, together. Earlier this week it was confirmed that the pair would be separating after three years, and when asked about her future plans, Grimes hinted she would be heading into space on her own.