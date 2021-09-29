CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Barcelona's salary cap slashed amid financial struggles

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Barcelona's salary cap has been significantly reduced because of its financial struggles, becoming more than seven times smaller than that of rival Real Madrid, the Spanish league said Wednesday. The league said Barcelona's spending limit on salaries for the 2021-22 season has been set at 97 million...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's ongoing crisis worsened Thursday as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league, extending its winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona had to hold on in the end after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was...
UEFA
Sunderland Echo

How Barcelona’s struggles could impact Newcastle United

Here is all your latest gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:. Ronald Koeman is facing the pressure at Barcelona following a summer of upheaval at the Camp Nou. Barcelona currently sit in 8th position in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders and rivals Real Madrid. How does this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona financial crisis deepens as LaLiga cut €300m from spending cap

Barcelona's financial crisis has deepened after LaLiga cut another €300 million ($349 million) from their spending limit, with six clubs in the Spanish top-flight now permitted to spend more than them. The bar for operating costs for Barca for the 2021-22 season has been reduced to €97m, which is almost...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lim
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Slash
Tribal Football

SHOCKER! Barcelona salary cap reduced to SEVEN TIMES LESS than Real Madrid

Barcelona have seen their salary dramatically reduced by LaLiga authorities. The Daily Mail says Barca have been given just a €98million (£85m) salary cap by LaLiga for the 2021-22 season - a seventh of Real Madrid's €739m (£638m) allocation. The Catalan club's financial Armageddon has been well documented and was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Spain end 10-man Italy’s unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Ferran Torres struck twice as Spain exacted partial revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final exit by progressing to the final of the Nations League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Italy in Milan.Manchester City forward Torres capitalised on two first-half assists from Mikel Oyarzabal to help halt the European champions’ world-record unbeaten run at 37 games.Italy, who played more than half of the match a man down at the San Siro after captain Leonardo Bonucci was dismissed for two yellow cards, set up a tense finish thanks to an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.But Spain held on to progress...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Catalan#Sevilla
Yardbarker

Barcelona 'Talking About' Man City Coach Amid Doubts Over Ronald Koeman's Future

The Spanish giants, who face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, have made an underwhelming start to the season as with three draws in their first six La Liga ties. Moreover, Koeman's side have suffered back-to-back 3-0 losses in their opening two Champions League group-stage clashes against Bayern Munich and Benfica, which has put doubt over the Dutch manager's future at the Camp Nou.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman's Job Safe Despite Early Struggles, Barcelona President Says

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Saturday there are no imminent plans to replace manager Ronald Koeman despite the club's lackluster start to the 2021-22 season. Laporta told reporters Koeman "deserves a certain amount of confidence for many reasons," and the club remains hopeful the results will improve as the term moves forward:
SOCCER
The Independent

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Yaya Toure offers help to Barcelona in time of struggle

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has volunteered to aid the Blaugrana after their dismal performances in the 2021/22 season. Toure has indicated that if he is approached, he will be happy to assist Barcelona at any moment. Barcelona has dropped to ninth place in La Liga after a 0-2 loss...
SOCCER
AFP

Saudi consortium completes takeover of Newcastle United

A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on Thursday despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. The English top-flight said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi Arabian government would not control the club. "The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media," the Premier League said in a statement. "Following the completion of the Premier League's owners' and directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect."
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Italy vs Spain confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League semi-final tonight

Spain will look to avenge their Euro 2020 semi-final defeat to Italy tonight when they play the European champions in the last four of the Uefa Nations League. Luis Enrique’s side were a penalty shootout away from joining England in the Euro 2020 final but Alvaro Morata and Dani Olmo missed their kicks as Italy won 4-2. The sides drew 1-1 in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley, but La Roja are missing a number of players who featured in that match, including Pedri, Morata, Olmo and Jordi Alba. Apart from a couple of absences in attack, Italy are at full...
SOCCER
The Independent

Callum Robinson speaks out on his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has admitted he has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite being twice laid low by the virus.The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku, but just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Roberto Martinez focused on Belgium amid Barcelona rumours

Roberto Martinez insists he is fully focused on the Belgium job amid reports linking him with Barcelona. The former Everton head coach has been mentioned as a possible replacement for the under-fire Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman is expected to lose his job as Barcelona boss once a suitable successor has...
FIFA
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand names ‘seriously impressive’ Manchester City as new Premier League title favourites

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, according to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who had named Chelsea as his title favourites before the start of the campaign.The Premier League champions have negotiated a tough start to the season which has seen them face Tottenham, Leicester, Arsenal and, in the past week, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.Pep Guardiola’s side produced a dominant performance to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and displayed grit against Liverpool to come from behind twice and claim a draw at Anfield on Sunday. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy