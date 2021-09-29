CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This Surprising Treatment For Eczema Is Hiding Under Your Kitchen Sink

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re one of the 31 million Americans living with eczema — welcome. You might be wary of the dipping temperatures and the negative effects they can have on your skin, especially if you’re trying to prevent those scaly patches from flaring up in the first place. With the coming days and weeks defined by low humidity, overactive radiators, and fuzzy knits, it might seem like a topical steroid prescribed by your doctor is the only thing that will offer relief. And while that’s a welcome treatment for some cases of atopic dermatitis, it’s totally understandable if you’re looking for a different (and steroid-free) option. Maybe even bleach — or, rather, a bleach bath.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
KTEN.com

How to Unclog Your Kitchen Sink: 7 Simple Ways to Clear a Drain Fast

Originally Posted On: https://suburbanplumbingoc.com/how-to-unclog-your-kitchen-sink-7-simple-ways-to-clear-a-drain-fast/. Regularly cleaning your drains can help lengthen the lifespan of your drain, get rid of bad odors, reduce clogs, and help avoid expensive repairs. Even if you are performing regular drain cleaning, sometimes you’ll still find your kitchen sink drain clogged. Before you reach for the...
HOME & GARDEN
Medical News Today

What are the best soaps for eczema?

Certain soaps and skin care products can worsen eczema. Soaps free from fragrance, dye, and allergens are best for people with eczema. Individuals with this condition may experience flare-ups after using some products. Because many soaps, lotions, and detergents contain harsh ingredients and scents, they can make skin feel drier and itchier than before.
SKIN CARE
SolidSmack

Best Hand Mixers for Your Kitchen This 2021

Hand mixers offer the best convenience and versatility in mixing ingredients. Since you can move them from any angle you want, you have better power over the mixing process. However, not all hand mixers can do it as there are factors that can affect their efficiency. First is the motor....
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itch#Eczema#Dry Skin#Stressed Skin#Americans#Peach Lily
WJCL

5 surprising things you can clean with coffee grounds in the kitchen

Coffee grounds are abrasive, which makes them a great cleaning scrub for pots, pans, ovens and foul-smelling fridge drawers. Scrubbing away at those tough kitchen stains can often seem like a never-ending chore, but used coffee could be the answer you're looking for. "We've all heard about lemon juice and...
HOME & GARDEN
thezoereport.com

15 Cult-Favorite Skin Care Products That Really Work (Since Derms Use Them, Too)

The term “cult-favorite” gets tossed around a lot in beauty — but one brief, buzzy moment does not a cult-favorite skin care product make. What does? An all-star ingredient list, for one. A legion of adoring fans. A time-tested formula (because you don’t just develop a cult following overnight). And I’d argue that dermatologist approval also belongs on that list of requirements — after all, no matter how much Instagram attention a particular product may get, you wouldn’t rub it on your precious face without the go-ahead from your derm, right? These 15 cult-favorite skin care products — from an iconic eye cream to a celeb-loved serum — check all the boxes.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Skin Care Fanatics Take Note — Drunk Elephant’s Vitamin C Got An Upgrade

Prior to launching her cult-favorite skin care brand Drunk Elephant and it’s hero product, the Vitamin C-Firma Serum, founder Tiffany Masterson was a busy mom raising four kids while simultaneously dealing with skin issues like mild rosacea, redness, oiliness in the T-zone, and large pores. “I searched for a solution to my combination, sensitive skin, but nothing ever seemed to solve the problem for long,” Masterson shares. “I began to research the ingredients in the products I was using and noted what role each played, and more importantly, how my skin reacted to it. I realized it was the marketing ingredients (the ones in a formula that make it look, smell, or feel better that have no benefits for the skin) that had to go.”
SKIN CARE
thedoctorstv.com

Boost Your Performance in Bed with These Foods from the Kitchen

Dietician Jim White joins The Doctors to share what foods you should be reaching for to keep your manhood healthy. Jim shares a study that showed 30% more men with high blood pressure complained about erectile dysfunction. He recommends the Mediterranean diet for both high blood pressure and erectile health.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KTEN.com

Everything but the Kitchen Sink: How Kitchen Sink Repair Works

Originally Posted On: https://suburbanplumbingoc.com/everything-but-the-kitchen-sink-how-kitchen-sink-repair-works/. Kitchen sink repair isn’t on the top of anyone’s list of fun things to do in Huntington Beach or Anaheim, California. But when your kitchen sink isn’t working optimally, it usually isn’t something that can get put off for too long. This is especially true if...
HOME & GARDEN
telegraphherald.com

Make your kitchen look expensive on a budget with these hacks

Your kitchen might be on a budget, but it doesn’t have to look that way. “A well-appointed kitchen will dramatically increase the value of your home, so it’s worth spicing up yours to grab buyer attention,” states online media real estate marketplace Trulia. But if you don’t have a big...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

Remove All Your Makeup & Keep Your Skin’s Moisture With These 10 Cleansing Balms

Let’s admit it: Sometimes it’s worth it to forgo mascara simply because of the effort it will inevitably take to remove it later. Even makeup that isn’t waterproof can be a nuisance to get off, leaving behind residue that could clog your pores, irritate your skin, or result in raccoon eyes — things that should be avoided at all costs. Fortunately, the era of cleansing balms is here to ensure that skin gets squeaky clean while never feeling parched. What seems like magic is actually a thick, oil-based formula that melts into your skin and washes away makeup, sweat, SPF, and other impurities while delivering nourishing moisture. The best cleansing balms, though, are able to do all of this without leaving a greasy film on your skin or irritating your eyes.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

29 Kitchen Buys Under £29 To Make Cooking Joyful Again

The kitchen, primarily, is a functional space. It is a place for cooking, feeding and cleaning – and honestly it depends on the day whether that is something we love doing, put up with, or actively hate. This is only more true after a series of lockdowns meant that cooking at home, constantly, was a government requirement.
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

Neutrogena’s New Line Of Exfoliators Has Something For Every Skin Type

It’s official: chemical exfoliators have made their way into drugstore beauty aisles. Unlike harsh physical exfoliators which can be abrasive on the skin, chemical exfoliators contain acids that break down and slough off dead skin cells, leaving behind smooth, glowing skin. Such products have become hugely popular among luxury and high-end skin care brands, but more and more, affordable brands are getting in on the action. Neutrogena’s new chemical exfoliator, Neutrogena Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, is the most recent addition, and it includes three different formulas to suit every skin type.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Are Your Eyes Puffy? It Could Be a Sign of This Major Health Issue

It’s not uncommon to wake up and feel like your face and body are a little bloated. Millions of Americans experience puffy eyes in the morning regularly, and they often return to normal as the day wears on. But when are those swollen lids just a run-of-the-mill issue, and when are they cause for major concern? Knowing the difference is actually important when it comes to your well-being — and especially your kidney health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Eating Less of This Could Reduce Your Hair Loss, New Study Finds

Whether you've found your once-thick hair looking somewhat sparser or are noticing bald patches on your scalp, millions of individuals struggle with hair loss each year. While there are treatments—many of them costly and invasive—that promise to restore thinning hair, new research suggests that there may be an easier way to help reduce hair loss.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy