This Surprising Treatment For Eczema Is Hiding Under Your Kitchen Sink
If you’re one of the 31 million Americans living with eczema — welcome. You might be wary of the dipping temperatures and the negative effects they can have on your skin, especially if you’re trying to prevent those scaly patches from flaring up in the first place. With the coming days and weeks defined by low humidity, overactive radiators, and fuzzy knits, it might seem like a topical steroid prescribed by your doctor is the only thing that will offer relief. And while that’s a welcome treatment for some cases of atopic dermatitis, it’s totally understandable if you’re looking for a different (and steroid-free) option. Maybe even bleach — or, rather, a bleach bath.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0