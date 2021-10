The Boston Bruins began the on-ice sessions of training camp Thursday and on paper, the Bruins roster doesn’t appear to have too many openings. Players like forward Jakub Lauko and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen appear to be on their last chances to crack the NHL roster out of camp. The problem for Lauko is that the team has a logjam of forwards but he will be given every chance to make it. The same can be said for Vaakanainen, but the emergence of another defenseman could block his advancement again. Here are two players that could get in the way of Lauko and Vaakanainen, and be on the roster when the Bruins open their 2021-22 regular season against the Dallas Stars on October 16.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO