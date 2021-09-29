Ron Rivera Presser: Never thought about replacing Taylor Heinicke with Kyle Allen

View more in
NFL
Related
It's time for Ron Rivera to accept Taylor Heinicke for who he is
In Sunday's thrilling 34-30 win over the Falcons, Taylor Heinicke, playing in front of friends and family in his hometown of Atlanta, proved once again that he has a gift that's hard to explain. Where he lacks in height and arm strength, Heinicke is off the charts in intangibles —...
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke scores beer endorsement … but it’s not Heineken
During his recent media availability, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke campaigned himself to have an endorsement deal with Heineken. After all, it just looks like a match made in commercial heaven. However, Heinicke didn’t make any progress with Heineken. In turn, he went at his “second” choice who were...
NBC Washington
Ron Rivera Gives Update on Curtis Samuel After WR Returns to Practice
Rivera gives update on WR Samuel after return to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team took an important first step toward restoring its offense to full strength Wednesday, clearing wide receiver Curtis Samuel to return to practice. By putting him back on the field, the team gave itself three weeks to either activate Samuel or keep him on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Can Taylor Heinicke lead Washington to victory in Buffalo?
The Washington Football Team’s first road game of 2021 is being called a measuring stick game against the Buffalo Bills. Does Washington actually have an advantage over last year’s AFC finalist? And, is Taylor Heinicke the real deal?. Also inside the D.C. Sports Huddle: Rob expounds on his thoughts on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo Morning Times
Taylor Heinicke isn't only unlikely starting quarterback in NFL history
Taylor Heinicke hopes he is the answer to the Washington Football Team's quarterback problems this season ... and for many seasons to come. Washington started the 2021 season with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Fitzpatrick hurt his hip in the first game. It's uncertain when Fitzpatrick will be able to play. Heinicke stepped in and played well, especially in the WFT's 30-29 win over the New York Giants.
Hogs Haven
audacy.com
Ron Rivera on why Taylor Heinicke's 'more dangerous' in games than in practice
One of the more surprising reasons for Taylor Heinicke's emergence at quarterback for the Washington Football Team is that he doesn't seem particularly special in practice. But when the lights come on, words like "gamer" and "playmaker" suddenly come into play, used to describe Heinicke's penchant for turning it on when it matters most, spinning outside of pressure and making things happen on the fly.
Hogs Haven
Taylor Heinicke hits the pylon again!
Taylor Heinicke did it again! Washington was down 21-0, but a great screen play to Antonio Gibson led to a 73 yard touchdown. Washington got the ball back on a special teams kick off turnover recovered by kicker Dustin Hopkins. Washington capitalized and Taylor Heinicke made the magic happen with another touchdown run that hit the pylon!
RELATED PEOPLE
washingtonfootball.com
Taylor Heinicke's Work As A Pocket Passer Is Paying Off
Taylor Heinicke took the snap at the New York Giants' 19-yard line. He patted the ball and surveyed his options before firing a pass to Ricky Seals-Jones in the corner of the end zone. The result was a touchdown, giving Washington a one-point lead. Not to start comparing Heinicke to...
washingtonfootball.com
After Years Of Doubt and Dismissal, Taylor Heinicke Seizes His Spotlight Moment
A few seconds after New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry stepped in front of Terry McLaurin to make a game-turning interception deep in Washington territory last Thursday night at FedExField, the man who'd delivered the gift-wrapped package with 2:16 remaining trudged angrily to the sideline, removed his helmet and slammed it to the ground with both hands.
Taylor Heinicke moves up two spots in the NFL QB Index
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has had a pretty good week. Last Thursday, Heinicke completed 34 of 46 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns in leading Washington to a last-second 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. On Wednesday, Heinicke landed a significant sponsorship deal with Bud Light. Next up...
NBC Sports
Bills up 36-14 after picking off Taylor Heinicke
The Bills are well on their way to their second win of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke threw his second interception of the game late in the third quarter and the Bills used the short field to set up Tyler Bass‘ third field goal of the game. That extended Buffalo’s lead to 36-14 with just over two minutes left to play in the third quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hogs Haven
NBC Washington
Taylor Heinicke Trims Bills' Lead on Incredible Diving Touchdown Run
Heinicke trims Bills' lead on incredible diving touchdown run originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In January, Taylor Heinicke first became beloved in Washington after he scored on an incredible diving touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team's near Wild Card upset over the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Buffalo News
Voice of the Fan: Tua and Fish squished; will Washington's Taylor Heinicke be next?
Coming off an uninspiring opening loss to Pittsburgh, the Buffalo Bills quickly pan-seared the Miami Dolphins in the sweltering heat of South Florida on Sunday, and carved up the locals, 35-0. The Bills' defense only gave up 216 paltry yards, 3.1 per play, and only one TD in two games....
Will the Taylor Heinicke and Ryan Fitzpatrick quarterback competition continue this season? | Locked On WFT
WASHINGTON — Chris Russell and David Harrison host your Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast bringing you news, analysis and everything between as it pertains to the NFL and the WFT. Five times every week, get all you need pertaining to your team, every day. The Washington Football Team win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rivera would like to see Heinicke play in more of a 'game-manager way'
Washington coach Ron Rivera met with the media on Monday, one day after Washington’s ugly 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rivera discussed several topics, from his struggling defense to quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke completed 14 of 24 passes for 212 yards in his third start for Washington, with two...
WJLA
Taylor Heinicke falters in first NFL road start
BUFFALO/7NEWS — Welcome to the Taylor Heinicke experience. The Washington quarterback delivered the good, the bad and the ugly during Sunday's loss in Buffalo. “When you’re down by 20 points, you just want to make something happen," Heinicke said. "I just have to realize, one possession at a time, one play at a time, and as long as we keep going down and scoring, we’ll be in the game, and pressing and throwing picks is definitely not going to help that.”
washingtonfootball.com
Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role
The term "game manager" is thrown around a lot, and there are some negative connotations that come with it. The belief is that the "play it safe" approach might protect the football, but it comes at the cost of having a more explosive offense. To Washington Football Team head coach...
Comments / 0