CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

IT’S NOT TRUE! We’re busting up an age-old myth about one of Disney’s most iconic figures once and for all (hopefully)

By Becky
disneydining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a rumor going around this fall that the world’s most famous animator will be re-animated before Christmas. Wow, just when we thought the most ridiculous Disney rumor of all time couldn’t get any more ridiculous…well, it has. We’re talking, of course, about Walt Disney being in cryogenic suspension, or less formally put–the rumor about Walt’s body being frozen.

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Disney’s ‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dies at Age 79

Old Yeller icon Tommy Kirk, famous for playing a young Travis Coates in Disney’s 1957 classic, died at age 79 in his Las Vegas home. One of the most recognizable child actors of a generation, Tommy Kirk would be immortalized as little Travis in Disney’s iconic 1957 rendition of Old Yeller among several other timeless classics. Kirk’s remarkable life, however, has now come to an end.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

WATCH: Here’s our pick for the best Disney World 50th Anniversary YouTube video so far!

By now, most everyone has expected that the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World would be one of epic proportions. When you take into account that a.) we’re talking Disney World, b.) we’re talking the delightfully over-the-top Walt Disney Company, and c.) the parks have never spared any expense when it comes to milestone celebrations, even those living under the occasional rock would expect Disney to go all out on another anniversary celebration–especially Disney World’s 50th!
CELEBRITIES
touringplans.com

What We’re Talking About: Disney+ Day, Muppets, and More

What We’re Talking About – Disney and Universal Orlando News and Rumors. It’s time to say goodbye to Primeval Whirl at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The attraction is being removed officially. Becky has some thoughts:. Nooooo … now if I want to ride something similar, I’ll have to go to the...
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: If You’re Already Obsessed with the WILD Kite Show in Disney World…This One’s For You

There’s officially a brand new show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Earlier this year, Disney announced that Animal Kingdom would be getting a new daytime show called Disney KiteTails. The show now takes place several times during the day at the Discovery River Amphitheater and we’ve already gotten to watch it! To celebrate the premiere of KiteTails, Disney has released a brand new frozen treat so let’s go check it out!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
disneydining.com

BREAKING: Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular to return to Disney World this fall!

The 50th anniversary celebration surprises at Walt Disney World just keep rolling off the assembly line, and here’s another one today: the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular show is making its return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this holiday season!. Sadly, many of Disney World’s live entertainment offerings didn’t make the cut...
MOVIES
utdailybeacon.com

Rumor has it: Mermaids are more than an old sailor's myth

Mermaids are one of the oldest wives’ tales on Earth. Children are introduced to these supposedly mythical creatures at a very young age. I know “The Little Mermaid” was definitely a favorite of mine as a kid. But not all tales include mermaids as sweet, helpful and harmless creatures. Let’s dive right in, and talk about sirens.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Chico Marx
Person
Red Skelton
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Mary Pickford
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Happened to Andy Taylor’s Baby?

When “The Andy Griffith Show” crew got back together for a TV reunion movie, one important character was missing. Andy’s baby. Yes, Outsiders, Sheriff Andy Taylor had a baby. An article from MeTV reminds fans of the famed CBS sitcom where Samuel Taylor, child of Andy and Helen Taylor, appears in the show “Andy’s Baby.” Actress Aneta Coursaut played schoolteacher Helen Crump, who eventually married the sheriff of Mayberry.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

60s Hollywood Star Gregory Peck’s Son Committed Suicide.

Gregory Peck ruled the movie industry as its leading man from the 1940s to the 60s and was widely remembered for his many larger-than-life roles, but his sons faced different tragedies, and one ended in suicide. These days, names like Brad Pitt, Will Smith, and others dominate the movie industry,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Gene Hackman Gives Rare Interview at 91, Reveals He’s Only Seen ‘French Connection’ Once

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman retired from acting after starring in the 2004 comedy “Welcome to Mooseport” opposite Ray Romano, and he’s kept a reclusive profile in the 17 years since. However, Hackman made a surprise emergence this week to mark the 50th anniversary of William Friedkin’s “The French Connection.” The 1971 crime thriller won Hackman his only Oscar for Best Actor, although he was nominated in the category again for “Mississippi Burning.” Hackman’s second Oscar came in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in “Unforgiven.” Speaking to the New York Post via email, Hackman revealed he has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Myths#The National Spotlite#Frozen Body
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneydining.com

Disney’s 50th Anniversary Takes Over Popcorn Packaging & We’re Loving It!

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration launches in just a few days on October 1… and we can barely contain our excitement! Magic Kingdom Park is preparing for its highly anticipated “Disney Enchantment“, EPCOT is debuting both the new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” and new attraction “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure“, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is launching “Disney KiteTails“, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is putting a pause of Star Wars: Rise of Resistance virtual queue. Plus, there’s SO much more! From the Disney Fab 50 character collection arriving at all four Parks to loads of 50th Anniversary decor taking center stage, it’s a fantastic time to be in the Parks. And now… can you smell that freshly popped popcorn?! Disney is rolling out the big 50 on none other than their popcorn packaging!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
CinemaBlend

Blumhouse’s LGBT Horror Movie Has Added A True Blood Icon

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. Many of the beloved modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including Get Out, 2018’s Halloween, and The Purge. The studio is currently developing an LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie, and the project just has added a True Blood icon: actress Carrie Preston.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy