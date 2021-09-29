IT’S NOT TRUE! We’re busting up an age-old myth about one of Disney’s most iconic figures once and for all (hopefully)

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration launches in just a few days on October 1… and we can barely contain our excitement! Magic Kingdom Park is preparing for its highly anticipated “Disney Enchantment“, EPCOT is debuting both the new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” and new attraction “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure“, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is launching “Disney KiteTails“, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is putting a pause of Star Wars: Rise of Resistance virtual queue. Plus, there’s SO much more! From the Disney Fab 50 character collection arriving at all four Parks to loads of 50th Anniversary decor taking center stage, it’s a fantastic time to be in the Parks. And now… can you smell that freshly popped popcorn?! Disney is rolling out the big 50 on none other than their popcorn packaging!

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO