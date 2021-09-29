Oregon MBB Announces 2021-2022 Schedule

The NCAA approved a one-year waiver to allow FBS schools to sign as many as 32 players this year, and I can’t wait to see the unintended consequences. The waiver has been a pet project of the coaches, who believe the waiver will unclog the transfer portal traffic jam. Once coaches signed their recruiting classes last December/February, they had no scholarships left to replace players who entered the portal. Thus, many players in the portal had nowhere to go. So the waiver makes sense. You can sign 25 players, plus as many as you lose up to seven. The danger is that this could be just another weapon for the Alabamas and Oklahomas of the world to skim the cream off the top. Let’s check back next August.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO