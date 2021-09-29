Oregon MBB Announces 2021-2022 Schedule

Texas leads the all-time series 62-49-5 against Oklahoma, but since 2000 the Horns are 7-15 against the territory burglars, including last year's 53-45 4OT loss. That game served as their turning point for the 2020 season. The Sooners were 0-2 in Big 12 play pre-Texas (no surprise to Lincoln Riley, who knew his team needed growth, perhaps why he lobbied for canceling the entire season due to COVID), but after beating Texas, they rolled off 7 more consecutive wins, won their obligatory Big 12 title, and then a gimme bowl game against a denuded Florida. It was also the fork in the road for QB Spencer Rattler. He was benched in-game, returned, stabilized, performed well in the 2nd half and overtime, and then went on to have a very successful season. So successful that NFL Draft QB1 became affixed to his name like a hyphen.
Comments / 0