CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Pirates shut down Generals

By Mike Moore For The Citizen
nolangroupmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaiden Cunningham punished Jackson County to the tune of 144 yards on 17 carries, and three touchdowns as the Berea Pirates (3-3) ripped the Generals, 34-0 last Friday. Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 87 yards, including a 21-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Dorsey. The Pirate defense forced five turnovers, as Clayton Martinez picked off two passes. Joe Collins also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, while Logan Abney recorded an interception. Cameron Thompson led Berea with eight tackles, including a sack. Koty Roberts finished with a pair of sacks, while Connor Gilbert added a sack in the win. The Pirates will host Kentucky County Day (5-1) Friday night.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Eighteen former NBA players were charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million, officials said Thursday. The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Sports
City
Burgin, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Thompson
Person
Joe Collins
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy