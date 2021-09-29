Pirates shut down Generals
Jaiden Cunningham punished Jackson County to the tune of 144 yards on 17 carries, and three touchdowns as the Berea Pirates (3-3) ripped the Generals, 34-0 last Friday. Quarterback Jayson Coburn threw for 87 yards, including a 21-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Dorsey. The Pirate defense forced five turnovers, as Clayton Martinez picked off two passes. Joe Collins also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble, while Logan Abney recorded an interception. Cameron Thompson led Berea with eight tackles, including a sack. Koty Roberts finished with a pair of sacks, while Connor Gilbert added a sack in the win. The Pirates will host Kentucky County Day (5-1) Friday night.
