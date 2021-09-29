CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Brian Cage talks AEW creative process, Tony Khan's involvement

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview done prior to All Out that was released Wednesday, Brian Cage said that Tony Khan and AEW could benefit from more help on creative based on his current workload. Talking to Dan Severn and Don Frye's Toxic Masculinity podcast, Cage was asked by Severn if there was...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman’s Contract Talks With AEW Revealed

Braun Strowman was released from his massive $1.2 million per year contract as WWE continued their efforts to trim the bottom line. Now his 90-day non-compete clause is up and he is able to talk with any other company about acquiring his services. There are two companies in the running, but one might have far more interest.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
WWE
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee announces her return to wrestling

After her husband, CM Punk, announced his return to the wrestling industry a couple of months ago, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has also announced her return to the wrestling industry. The news broke out during a press conference hosted by Women of Wrestling (WOW). A couple of weeks...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Don Frye
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Will Hobbs
Person
Dan Severn
Person
Brian Cage
PWMania

Tony Khan On If WWE Sees AEW As Competition Yet

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press and commented on the number of star talents that have been made available to the company. Khan pointed to the signing of Jon Moxley, who he still sees as a great blessing for AEW, and said since then he’d attracted more top stars by making AEW a great home for wrestling and a place wrestlers want to work.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Believes Top Star Signing With AEW “Will Probably Happen”

Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart just after Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jericho spoke about the Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month. Jericho described what it’s like to watch that match in the back and what it symbolizes for AEW.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Goldberg to appear on Monday's WWE Raw

Goldberg is set to make his first in-person appearance on WWE television since SummerSlam. During SmackDown on Friday night, a commercial aired announcing that Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's episode of Raw. The show is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and is night two of the WWE Draft.
WWE
digitalspy.com

Chris Jericho talks AEW honouring Owen Hart's legacy

AEW announced last week that they have partnered with The Owen Hart Foundation to honour the legacy of Owen Hart, with merchandise and an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Owen tragically passed away in 1999 and last year his life was the subject of an episode of Vice series Dark Side of the Ring, narrated by AEW's Chris Jericho.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Process#Combat#Toxic Masculinity#The Young Bucks
f4wonline.com

Tony Khan to make 'huge announcement' on AEW Dynamite

In an interview released Wednesday by PWInsider, AEW president and head of creative Tony Khan said he will make "a huge announcement" on tonight's anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. Khan also promised great wrestling along with some additional "fun announcements" as well. Khan was asked for a hint about who...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: WWE Draft night two

The Big Takeaway -- The non-title main event between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair ended in a disqualification after Becky Lynch interfered. Besides that, the draft continued which meant wrestlers switched brands for no discernible reason and there were a series of short and uneventful matches. The most notable “pick”...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan To Face Max Caster In A Rap Battle At AEW Dynamite Tonight?

Max Caster of The Acclaimed challenged AEW President Tony Khan to a freestyle rap battle earlier this week, to potentially take place at tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Caster tweeted a clip of Khan watching The Acclaimed’s rap at last...
NEWARK, NJ
Wrestling World

Tony Khan Speaks About Rampage Staying on TNT

Tony Khan, the current AEW President, recently commented on AEW Rampage staying on TNT. He appeared on the Busted Open Radio to speak about this. Tony Khan wishes to make this week’s Rampage as good as AEW Grand Slam was. However, he also believes that Rampage staying on TNT is...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Brandi Rhodes Says Rhodes To the Top Reality Show Was Tony Khan’s Idea

Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ new reality show Rhodes To the Top came from an idea by Tony Khan, according to Brandi herself. The series is set to premiere on TNT September 29th, and while promoting it with Cody in a new interview on the Rich Eisen show, Brandi acknowledged that Khan came up with the idea.
WWE
Wrestling World

Tony Khan Speaks About AEW Grand Slam Success

Tony Khan is AEW’s President, and he recently spoke about the success of the AEW Grand Slam. AEW Grand Slam proved to be one of AEW’s most successful shows. Tony appeared on the Busted Open Radio. He stated that he is looking forward to this week’s Rampage and he wants to make sure that Rampage makes an even bigger impact than Grand Slam did.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW is ‘In a Great Place,’ Talks Dynamite’s Move to TBS Next Year

Tony Khan is happy with AEW’s growth so far, and discussed the move of AEW Dynamite to TBS next year and more on Busted Open Radio. Khan appeared for his weekly segment on the show and discussed the Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson match, tonight’s Rampage and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: AEW’s Creative Direction Has Changed In A Big Way

Someone has to be in charge. AEW has not exactly been put together like other promotions in the world. Unlike WWE, Impact Wrestling and just about everything else in modern wrestling, AEW was run by the group of wrestlers who served as Executive Vince Presidents. This was certainly a different way to set things up, but it did not seem to go as well as expected. Now things seem to have changed in a fairly big way.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Cage Misses Independent Show With Knee Issue

Buddy Murphy taking on Brian Cage was supposed to happen at a Battleground Wrestling show last Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cage didn’t make the event due to his knees flaring up after recent stem cell treatment. Navarro filled in for Cage.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Is ‘In A Great Place’ These Days, More

During today’s episode of “Busted Open Radio”, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson match that took place on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On finishing out their Grand...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Tony Khan Taking Creative Control Away From AEW EVPs

It looks like the EVPs of AEW aren’t as powerful as they once were. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting that AEW President Tony Khan has essentially taken away creative control from the men who serve as EVPs in addition to being wrestlers for the company. These include Cody Rhodes,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy