State's Attorney Haine Provides More Details In T'Anthony Brown Verdict
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found T'Athony Brown, 26, of Minnesota, guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. "This defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of law enforcement officers and the general public with his actions, and I'm pleased to see the jury returned the guilty verdict," Haine said.
