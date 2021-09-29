CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

State's Attorney Haine Provides More Details In T'Anthony Brown Verdict

 8 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found T’Athony Brown, 26, of Minnesota, guilty of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. “This defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of law enforcement officers and the general public with his actions, and I’m pleased to see the jury returned the guilty verdict,” Haine said. “We will continue to aggressively Continue Reading

ISP Seeks Assistance In Investigation Of East St. Louis Homicide From September 21, 2021

EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police is seeking assistance for leads in an investigation of a homicide of a man who was shot at 10th and Broadway in East St. Louis and later died from injuries at an area hospital at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. ISP was requested to assist the East St. Louis Police Department in the matter. A 47-year-old man died in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG Continue Reading
Madison County State's Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office Announces Charges Against 18-Year-Old In Tragic Cafazza Family Crash Deaths

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office today announced that Blake A. Jones, 18, of the 8200 block of Renken Road in Worden, has been charged with numerous offenses in relation to the deaths of the Cafazza family in a tragic crash August 13, 2021. As a result of the thorough investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney's office who charged the following subject: Blake A. Jones Male 18 Years Continue Reading
Justice Barry Vaughan Announces Campaign For Illinois Appellate Court

MT. VERNON – Vowing to keep “liberal Chicago politics” out of our courtrooms, Justice Barry Vaughan today formally announced his candidacy to retain his seat on Illinois’ Fifth District Appellate Court in front of the courthouse in Mt. Vernon. “All of us have seen how divisive political agendas have started to creep into every facet of our lives…,” explained Vaughan. “That cannot be allowed to happen to the justice system.” “Keeping Continue Reading
Illinois' Eviction Moratorium Is Over. What's Next?

SPRINGFIELD – Now that the eviction moratorium has ended in Illinois, some are wondering if there will be a wave of eviction filings that could threaten to overload the system. Landlord eviction filings were allowed to resume in August, but they weren’t enforceable until now. According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, more than 60,000 Illinoisans said they are likely to face eviction in the next two months. Rebecca Levin with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in August an Continue Reading
The Pritzker Administration Announces The Recipients Of The Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant

SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant. A total of 36 Illinois Fire Departments will receive over $316,000 thousand dollars in funding. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during the periods of quarantines Continue Reading
'For All Practical Purposes He Will Never See The Light Of Day As A Free Man Again,' Haine Says After Banowetz Guilty Plea

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine provided statements today after Timothy Banowetz, 30, of Wentzville, Mo. pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in the murder of Randy Gori. “Nothing can heal the terror and loss Timothy Banowetz has caused to the Gori family and this entire community,” Haine said. “But at least today, we have some measure of justice, and some measure of closure.” “We Continue Reading
GUILTY PLEA: Killer of Randy Gori Enters Plea To First-Degree Murder, Two Armed Robberies

EDWARDSVILLE - The killer of prominent attorney Randy Gori could get up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Timothy Banowetz, 30, of Wentzville, Mo., carefully planned the crimes, but left a pile of evidence behind, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Harlow in court Tuesday. Banowetz was charged in January 2020 with first-degree murder for entering Gori’s Edwardsville home, binding the victim and Continue Reading
