Blood Test Predicts Clinical Outcomes After Brain Injury

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has used a state-of-the-art blood test to track damage to the brain in people who have sustained traumatic brain injury (TBI). Measuring the protein biomarker in the blood will provide a simpler, more accurate way to predict clinical outcomes and may help to identify those at higher risk of developing dementia. The study is published today (29 September) in Science Translational Medicine.

Brain Research#Clinical Research#Blood Tests#Brain Injury#Tbi#Imperial College London#Neurofilament Light#Mri
