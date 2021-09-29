CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing constitutional officers

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have introduced a plan to end elections for three state constitutional offices and let governors fill the positions. State Sen. Roger Roth and state Rep. Shae Sortwell proposed an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that would turn the state schools superintendent, treasurer and secretary of state into Cabinet positions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday. The amendment also would make the treasurer the head of the state Department of Revenue, eliminating the agency secretary.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Eighteen former NBA players were charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million, officials said Thursday. The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Roger Roth
Person
Shae Sortwell
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Devin Lemahieu
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy