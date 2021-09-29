Holt Brothers awarded $5.4 million contract to build North Carolina Freedom Park
Black-owned Holt Brothers Construction has been awarded a $5.4 million contract to complete the North Carolina Freedom Park in Raleigh. The park, designed to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina, will be located between the Executive Mansion and the Legislative Building. It will be anchored by the Beacon of Freedom, a piece of public art that will be illuminated at night, The Associated Press reports.www.ncconstructionnews.com
