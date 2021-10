In a year that stretched the limits of the human ability to handle stress and fear, the National Guard had a challenging set of variables to confront: How do we care for our people when our limited interactions are now, at best, virtual? What happens when you mobilize tens of thousands of troops to support the public when everyone else is staying home to avoid a deadly virus? And what does it do to a person to hold the line against a potentially violent protest and contemplate using force against your fellow Americans?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO