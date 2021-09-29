Florida college student Miya Marcano is still missing. A person of interest has been found dead

One Florida sheriff said he would have detained Brian Laundrie right after he returned home to Florida in Gabby Petito’s van without her. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. The couple traveled across the country, stopping in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, among other states. But only Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 without Petito (he returned in Petito’s white van). It wasn’t until Sept. 11 that Petito’s family reported her missing. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right and declined to speak with police.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO