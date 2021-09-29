CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida college student Miya Marcano is still missing. A person of interest has been found dead

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe case of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano took a dark turn this week as a person of interest in the case was found dead from a suicide, according to USA Today. Miya Marcano, a student at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, went missing on Friday, Sept. 24. She was last seen at her home at the Arden Villas, which is an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida, where Marcano also worked.

www.deseret.com

