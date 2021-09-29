You can support these book-based organizations that work with incarcerated folks today.
At this point, you may have heard it said many times: the United States incarcerates more people than other country in the world. And according to The Sentencing Project, the numbers have increased by a staggering 500 percent in the last 40 years. You’ve also heard that the country’s prison industrial complex disproportionately target Black communities, and with the (inter)national reckoning that took place last summer with the Black Lives Matter movement, it remains vital to keep engaged, in small and big ways.lithub.com
