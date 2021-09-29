Just got new glasses

Tripled $$ in 80 hours. What is this world coming to?. Re: Bought Me Some Shiba inu Crypto on a lark 3 days ago. I bought $10 worth a few weeks back it was like a little over a million shares. Most of my funny money is floating around in Doge so the $10 was just something to not care about and to make me watch where it goes. Like Doge though if it reaches .30 or even higher in the next 5 years it would be life changing for me and my family. I mean that's a nice house, that would more than pay off all my debt including cars and my current home..... Or I could loose $10.....so we will see how it plays out! LOL!

