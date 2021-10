Supporting the 509-J school bond and parsing the differences between social services and socialism Invest in our schools I support the 509-J school bond measure, and I ask you, too, as well. I've been a teacher in Warm Springs and a resident of Jefferson County for the last two years. Prior to living here, my husband was in the Army, and we lived in several different states in which I taught. Over my years of teaching, I've seen the results of aging school buildings — flooding bathrooms from sewage, months without air conditioning in the...

