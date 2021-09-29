Hall’s leading striker Lucas Almeida has a scholarship offer from UConn and his eyes on another boys soccer state title for the Warriors

Tolland's Jack Deloreto (right) and Hall's Lucas Almeida both try to track down a bouncing ball. Steve Smith

During last year’s shortened fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucas Almeida had 19 goals and nine assists for unbeaten Hall in 14 games and had help from then-seniors Evan Jones (35 goals) and Drew Seguro (19 goals). This season, he’s the main attraction and is OK with that.

“It feels good,” Almeida said. “It takes getting used to. Sometimes I have 3-4 guys on me. I just have to get used to that.

“It happened in the Tolland game but I found a way. In the Avon game, I couldn’t. It taught me to keep working harder. Every game is usually a battle.”

Almeida has scored 11 goals in six games for the Hall soccer team this season but was held scoreless in the Warriors (4-0-2) last two draws against Avon and Southington. It was a valuable lesson for the junior striker who is one of the top players in the state.

“He has a target on his back, so it’s going to be hard for him,” Hall boys soccer coach Zeke Seguro said. “He’s got to learn to use his teammates. He’s got to be more patient because he’s going to draw two guys, maybe two or three. It’s going to open up gaps — if he makes the right runs — for someone else.”

Avon defender Jose Gonzalez, who marked Almeida for most of the game last week, was impressed by him.

“He’s super shifty and super technical and his greatest attribute is he has a great IQ for the game,” Gonzalez said. “He knows where to be, he knows how to run, he gave me a hard time. He’s a tough guy to keep up with.”

Almeida’s father Miguel played for Middlebury College, and Lucas started playing when he was 4 years old. He eventually moved on to play travel soccer in West Hartford. Now, he plays for the premier team at the Farmington Sports Arena (FSA). He was recently honored as an Elite Club National LeagueU16 All-American.

“He’s for real,” Seguro said. “In premier, he played in 22 games and he scored in all but one playing against elite players.”

When he was younger, Almeida also played basketball and baseball, dropping basketball after his freshman year. He still plays recreation baseball in the spring just to do something different.

Almeida has already received a soccer scholarship offer from UConn. Boston College and Providence are also interested, but he hasn’t decided where he will go yet. First, he would like to win another state title. When he was a freshman in 2019, he came off the bench for the team that beat Greenwich 3-1 to win the Class LL championship — the last time fall high school sports championships were contested in Connecticut.

“I would like to win states or go far at least,” he said. “And I’d like to be one of the top players in the state.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .