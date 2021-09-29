CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Cove, NY

Long Island Man Admits To Distributing Fentanyl That Caused 27-Year-Old's Death

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myRqH_0cBunIHR00

A 33-year-old man has admitted to distributing fentanyl that caused the death of a 27-year-old Long Island resident.

Ira Hall, of Glen Cove, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, to 13 years in prison for distributing cocaine and unlawful use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The US Attorney's Office reported that when Hall pleaded guilty to the charges in June, he admitted to distributing the fentanyl that caused the death of the Glen Cove resident in 2017.

“Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will serve a lengthy prison term for selling dangerous drugs while carrying a firearm, and also for callously causing the fentanyl overdose death of a resident of this district,” Kasulis said.

Kasulis said Hall sold fentanyl to a coconspirator on May 30, 2017, and the coconspirator gave the fentanyl to the victim who suffered a fatal overdose.

The Glen Cove Police Department arrested Hall in August of 2017 after he sold cocaine in a Taco Bell parking lot while carrying a loaded revolver, Kasulis said.

A search warrant of his home led to the seizure of additional rounds of ammunition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Cove, NY
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.Frank Meystrik, age 83, was last seen at his residence in Huntington by his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Suffolk County Police said.He is 5-foot-10 and approximately 170 pounds…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Fentanyl#Island Man#Taco Bell
Daily Voice

Feds Bust South Jersey Man With Homemade Explosives

Federal agents busted a South Jersey man with do-it-yourself explosive devices and the materials used to make them, authorities said.Among various other items, Thomas Petronglo, 63, of Vineland had a 5¾-inch diameter metal can filled with potassium perchlorate and aluminum with a fuse sticking out,…
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Reported Missing In Westchester

Seen her?Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teenager who has been reported missing.An alert was issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department for 16-year-old Kimberly Chavez, who was last seen in the Westchester County city early on W…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Dating App Serial Killer Gets 160 Years In State Prison

A New Jersey man who used dating apps to lure and kill three women -- and tried to kill a fourth -- was sentenced to 160 years behind bars.Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, now 25, of Orange, was sentenced for three murders, an attempted murder and other counts of aggravated arson, desecration of human remain…
ORANGE, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy