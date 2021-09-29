Long Island Man Admits To Distributing Fentanyl That Caused 27-Year-Old's Death

A 33-year-old man has admitted to distributing fentanyl that caused the death of a 27-year-old Long Island resident.

Ira Hall, of Glen Cove, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, to 13 years in prison for distributing cocaine and unlawful use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The US Attorney's Office reported that when Hall pleaded guilty to the charges in June, he admitted to distributing the fentanyl that caused the death of the Glen Cove resident in 2017.

“Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will serve a lengthy prison term for selling dangerous drugs while carrying a firearm, and also for callously causing the fentanyl overdose death of a resident of this district,” Kasulis said.

Kasulis said Hall sold fentanyl to a coconspirator on May 30, 2017, and the coconspirator gave the fentanyl to the victim who suffered a fatal overdose.

The Glen Cove Police Department arrested Hall in August of 2017 after he sold cocaine in a Taco Bell parking lot while carrying a loaded revolver, Kasulis said.

A search warrant of his home led to the seizure of additional rounds of ammunition.

