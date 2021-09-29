CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinrich Leads Letter Urging FDA To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Under 12

Cover picture for the articleCommentary: In response to recent data showing an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in children, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Bob Casey (D-Penn.), and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) are urging Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock to work as quickly as science allows to authorize safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12.

