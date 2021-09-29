OT Zach Banner returns to practice, but remains on IR
Some good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the injury front. Offensive tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured list.www.audacy.com
Some good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the injury front. Offensive tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured list.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Comments / 0