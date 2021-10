Your home equity is the difference between what you owe on your mortgage(s) and what your home is currently worth if you sold it today (the appraised value). For instance, if the remaining balance on your mortgage is $195,000 and the market value is $295,000, you have $100,000 of equity in your home. Your equity increases in two ways. First, as you make monthly payments, you gain equity by the amount that the mortgage principal is reduced each month. Second, your equity increases as the market value that you can sell it for increases. The two combined determine the total equity you have in your home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO