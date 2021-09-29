Whoopi Goldberg is getting back into business with Lifetime with a cyber-stalking movie starring Garcelle Beauvais
Goldberg, who produced the 2014 Lifetime movie A Day Late and a Dollar Short and the 2000-2006 drama series Strong Medicine, will executive produce Caught in His Web, inspired by one the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Caught in His Web centers on three girls who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. Beauvais plays a police detective who tries to uncover Blake's identity.www.primetimer.com
