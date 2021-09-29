CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg is getting back into business with Lifetime with a cyber-stalking movie starring Garcelle Beauvais

 8 days ago
Goldberg, who produced the 2014 Lifetime movie A Day Late and a Dollar Short and the 2000-2006 drama series Strong Medicine, will executive produce Caught in His Web, inspired by one the first “sextortion” cases in the United States. Caught in His Web centers on three girls who are each tormented by a cyberbully known as Blake. Beauvais plays a police detective who tries to uncover Blake's identity.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

