CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Autumn Arts Festival Next Weekend in Lawrenceville, NJ

By Chris Rollins
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather's changing, there's a chill in the air, it's time for fall fun. The Autumn Arts Festival in Lawrenceville is coming up on Saturday, October 9th, from Noon - 4pm, presented by Lawrenceville Main Street. It's the biggest and best outdoor event to ever happen in downtown Lawrenceville. It...

wpst.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Art and Food Festival at Magnolia Art Xchange this weekend

The Ocala Art and Food Festival is coming to Magnolia Art Xchange this weekend. The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, October 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gallery, which is located at 531 NE 1st Avenue. Hosted by Merchant Services of Ocala, the charitable event...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bristol Press

Mum Festival returns this weekend

BRISTOL – The Mum Festival Committee has announced live entertainment and Kids Zone activities for this year's festival, returning Sept. 24 through 26 downtown. The community fall festival, sponsored by the Bristol Exchange Club and the City of Bristol, will feature vendors from area businesses, crafters, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, nonprofits and museums. Residents can also look forward to the return of the Mum Festival Parade, a Kids Zone, a classic car show, an art show, a beer and wine garden and life entertainment.
BRISTOL, CT
Wenatchee World

Autumn leaf festival returns to Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — After a year away, and a consistent worry by some that the event would be canceled altogether, the Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival returns to Leavenworth Friday. Coinciding with the calendar flip from summer to fall, the annual festival celebrates the autumn leaves’ color change. This year’s three-day...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bristol Press

Apple Harvest Festival returns this weekend and next with full lineup of live entertainment, food, more

SOUTHINGTON – The Apple Harvest Festival will return this year for two weeks, starting this Friday, featuring vendors galore and a full lineup of live entertainment. The festival, located on the Town Green, Town Hall front lawn and Ricco Way, features a busy schedule of events, entertainment, activities, crafts and a wide selection of food for festival-goers to enjoy. There will also be variety of vendor booths including local churches, civic and school organizations, as well as non-profits and commercial groups. Indoor and outdoor booths and attractions will also be located on the properties of the First Congregational Church, American Legion, Masonic Lodge and Elks Lodge.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Restaurants
Hudson Star-Observer

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival and more this weekend

It should be a beautiful weekend for these outdoor activities around Hudson, including an event at the Willow River Nature Center, an art festival, Heritage Days and more. Get up close and personal with numerous animal skulls, plets, tracks and more at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Willow River Nature Center. A naturalist will help participants identify and learn interesting facts about several Wisconsin mammal species.
HUDSON, WI
Hampshire Review

Autumn Fine Arts Show returns for October

ROMNEY — Mark your calendars: the Autumn Fine Arts Show returns to Hampshire County next month. The art show will run from Oct. 9 until Oct. 30, and all artists aged 18 and older can submit work to be judged. Entries in painting, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
ntdaily.com

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival back with music-filled weekend

After 18 months, Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is back this weekend for its 41st year with food, exhibits, art and jazz. Denton Arts & Jazz Festival will be held at Quakertown Park and Facilities at 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton. This year’s event will take place over the...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Only In Nevada

The Ferrari Farms Fall Festival In Nevada Is A Classic Fall Tradition

Don’t you just love this time of year? The fall season is wonderful in Nevada. From the natural beauty of transforming foliage to the endless array of fall activities, it’s a great time of year to be a Nevadan! One thing we love about the season is the annual Ferrari Farms Fall Festival. This annual […] The post The Ferrari Farms Fall Festival In Nevada Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEVADA STATE
94.5 PST

Hamilton Irish Festival Kicks Off Tonight

I think we're all in need of a good Irish Festival. Good news, the Hamilton Irish Festival kicks off tonight!. Both days, the celebration takes place at Trenton AOH which is located at 2419 Kuser Road in Hamilton Square. According to the Trenton AOH's website, the Irish Festival kicks off...
TRENTON, NJ
freedom929.com

FALL FESTIVAL OF ARTS & CRAFTS

(OLNEY) The 47th Annual “Fall Festival of Arts & Crafts” is tomorrow in the Olney City Park, from 9:00 to 4:00, sponsored by the Olney Arts Council. Various items on display will include jewelry, pottery, wooden items, paintings, metal sculptures, and more, plus a wide array of entertainment at the Band Shell, also from 9:00 to 4:00. Among the children’s activities is the Olney Walldogs’ Children’s Mural Painting for those up to the age of 17 with a part of the work to be applied to the Musgrove Aquatic Center mural later this fall. Also plenty of food with 12 different concessions available, the Walldogs Silent Art Auction from 9:00 to 1:00 in the Community Building featuring one-of-a-kind art items created by Walldog artists with each piece related to Olney’s mural topics, and an IEMA Vaccine Outreach Team will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in the Community Building from 9:00 to 4:00. $2 donations will be accepted at the gate to help offset expenses.
FESTIVAL
WTVM

EufaulaFest 2021 Art Festival happening this weekend

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula-Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and Eufaula Art Scene have partnered together to foster a deeper appreciation for the arts in the community. This weekend, the city will be hosting the EufaulaFest 2021 Art Festival. This year, and they say, for the next forty years,...
EUFAULA, AL
wymt.com

Paintsville falls into Autumn Festival

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the annual Apple Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, community members and city representatives wanted to give vendors and locals a chance to celebrate in some way. Thursday night, the Autumn Festival kicked off in Paintsville, bringing food, rides, artisans and more to...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Artists, crafters bring their work to autumn festival

The 49th annual indoor Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show returns Fri. to Sun., Oct. 1 to 3 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd, Ventura. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Family-owned and...
VENTURA, CA
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy