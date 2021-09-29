Autumn Arts Festival Next Weekend in Lawrenceville, NJ

(OLNEY) The 47th Annual “Fall Festival of Arts & Crafts” is tomorrow in the Olney City Park, from 9:00 to 4:00, sponsored by the Olney Arts Council. Various items on display will include jewelry, pottery, wooden items, paintings, metal sculptures, and more, plus a wide array of entertainment at the Band Shell, also from 9:00 to 4:00. Among the children’s activities is the Olney Walldogs’ Children’s Mural Painting for those up to the age of 17 with a part of the work to be applied to the Musgrove Aquatic Center mural later this fall. Also plenty of food with 12 different concessions available, the Walldogs Silent Art Auction from 9:00 to 1:00 in the Community Building featuring one-of-a-kind art items created by Walldog artists with each piece related to Olney’s mural topics, and an IEMA Vaccine Outreach Team will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in the Community Building from 9:00 to 4:00. $2 donations will be accepted at the gate to help offset expenses.

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO