CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Amazon sets Fairfax premiere date and voice cast starring Kiersey Clemons and Jaboukie Young-White, plus big-name guest-stars

Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will also star in the adult animated series about four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture. Fairfax premieres Oct. 29. Guest-stars include Pamela Adlon, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, John Leguizamo, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Timothy Simons and JB Smoove.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Star Studded Cast To Voice New Animated Mario Movie

Chris Pratt, Aya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, & more set to voice characters in the new Super Mario Bros. animated film! The film is set to release next year! It’s been a moment since a Super Mario Bros. film has been released, due to the tight restrictions Nintendo Ent. puts on their brands. With this cast of actors set to voice characters in the movie, is this one you would go see? We have more in today’s Entertainment News!
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Amazon Prime Announces Premiere Date For” Fairfax”

Amazon Prime has announced an October 29th premiere date for Fairfax with eight episodes on the way. Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles—the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. Starring Skyler Gisondo as “Dale”, Kiersey Clemons as “Derica”, Peter S. Kim as “Benny”, and Jaboukie Young-White as “Truman”—and featuring the likes of Billy Porter “Hiroki Hassan”, Zoey Deutch as “Lily”, Camila Mendes as “Melody”, Rob Delaney as “Grant”, Yvette Nicole Brown as “Trini”, Ben Schwartz as “Cody”, JB Smoove as “Quattro the Pigeon”,John Leguizamo as “Glenn the Pigeon”, Pamela Adlon as “Phyllis” and Colton Dunn as “Principal Weston”, among others, in guest roles—this series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘Big Mouth’ Sets Season Five Premiere and Adds New Guest Stars

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser poster for the hit adult animated series Big Mouth, via Deadline. The fifth season will premiere on November 5. Big Mouth follows a group of teenage seventh-graders, including best friends Nick Birch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney), as they navigate their way through the struggles of puberty. The kids interact with personified objects that give them unconventional advice on their adolescent lives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Claws’ Season 4: TNT Sets Premiere Date, Cast Tease Series Finale – Watch The Promo

The fourth and final season of TNT’s Claws will premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The dark comedy follows Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. Co-stars include Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. “Over the seasons the friendships have deepened and the character of Polly has deepened thanks to the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
SFGate

'Book of Boba Fett' Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. 'Welcome to Earth' Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup) How Lucasfilm Made 'Star Wars: Visions' the Most Ambitious 'Star Wars' Project...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Amazon’s Holiday Rom-Com Series ‘With Love’ Sets Premiere Date

Amazon Prime Video is here to fulfill your holiday rom-com fix with the new series With Love, which premieres on December 17. Written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the five, hour-long episode series will follow siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia, Shadowhunters) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato, Ugly Betty) as they search for love and purpose in their lives.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Peter S. Kim
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Timothy Simons
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Yvette Nicole Brown
Primetimer

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne are adapting 2020 Will Forte Irish supernatural comedy film Extra Ordinary as a TBS comedy series

The 2019 film starred Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Claudia O’Doherty and Forte, revolving around Rose and Martin, " ghostbustin’ duo, as they counsel ghosts in their small Irish village while navigating their own budding and sometimes awkward relationship," per Deadline. "Everything is going well until an American family with supernatural powers moves into the local castle."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman Board AGC Studios Horror-Thriller ‘Consecration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jena Malone (“Neon Demon”), Danny Huston (“Wonder Woman”) and Dame Janet Suzman (“Nicholas and Alexandra”) are among the cast of AGC Studios’ supernatural horror-thriller “Consecration,” Variety can reveal. The film, first reported by Variety back in July, is currently shooting in London and Scotland. The pic is fully financed and co-produced by Stuart Ford’s indie operation AGC Studios. The movie is centred on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ Heads to Amazon, Sets January Premiere Date

As Variety reported in August when a deal was close, Amazon has licensed “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” from Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth (and final) installment in the blockbuster franchise will stream globally — excluding China — on Prime Video on Jan. 14, 2022. The first “Hotel Transylvania” movie was released in 2012, and the series has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IndieWire

‘Better Things’ to End with Season 5, as Pamela Adlon Says Goodbye to Her Award-Winning Series

“Better Things” is coming to an end. Pamela Adlon’s award-winning series is currently filming Season 5, which FX has confirmed will be its last. The cable network picked up Season 5 in May 2020, though shooting was delayed until July 2021. “I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world, and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s The Afterparty

The eight-episode murder mystery series, premiering in January, is set at a high school reunion and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Each of the eight episodes retells the events of the night through a different character’s perspective — and therefore unique visual style. “This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we’ve ever made,” said Lord and Miller. “Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone’s personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy