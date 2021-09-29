Amazon sets Fairfax premiere date and voice cast starring Kiersey Clemons and Jaboukie Young-White, plus big-name guest-stars
Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will also star in the adult animated series about four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture. Fairfax premieres Oct. 29. Guest-stars include Pamela Adlon, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, John Leguizamo, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Timothy Simons and JB Smoove.www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0