Love Life unveils its Season 2 trailer starring William Jackson Harper

Netflix series Emily in Paris was a very strange affair when it arrived on the platform in October last year, receiving a mauling from most critics but very quickly becoming a huge hit. While many said the show was nothing more than a bland character in an Instagram setting, with virtually no plot to speak of, the series was watched by 58 million subscribers in its first month on Netflix, and staying in the Nielsen Top Ten in the UK for 40 consecutive days following its debut. So, it is therefore no surprise that a new season is on the way, and Netflix revealed yesterday that it will be arriving December 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO