Love Life unveils its Season 2 trailer starring William Jackson Harper

 8 days ago
Premiering Oct. 28, Season 2 of the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology series follows Harper as a newly divorced single Black man in New York who's entering his 30s and who must learn to find love again.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
