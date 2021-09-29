Love Life unveils its Season 2 trailer starring William Jackson Harper

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett dropped a trailer for their new album, “Love For Sale.”
The clip features behind-the-scenes footage and words from the legendary pair, revealing how this latest collab came together. Gaga says she received a call from Bennett soon after the release of their 2014 album “Cheek to Cheek,” proposing another project. As Gaga recalls: “Tony called me right after. I think it was the next day, after the record was released. He said, ‘I want to make this Cole Porter record with you.'”
Almost six years later, the two, who recently sold out a pair of concerts at...
