Bonfire Peaks PS5 review. It’s a difficult if not an impossible task to erase the past and yet despite that fact, some of us go to great lengths to do so. From moving to a new town, to changing our name or the way we look, the desire to start over and wash ourselves clean of the past is inextricably tied into our own mortality – we know we have finite time on this earthy globe and so mental fortitude allowing, we try to wipe the slate clean to start over so that we might reach something approximate to our own personal best playthrough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO