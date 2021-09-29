CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, ME

17th annual Turkey-A-Thon set for Oct. 8

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is just a few days away and the holiday season will soon be upon us. For Washington County families facing food insecurity and potential separation from family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will be particularly stressful. To help lessen the burden and provide a healthy holiday meal for families in need in our community, Classic Hits 92.7/95.3FM and The Border 102.9FM, in partnership with Healthy Acadia and sponsored by Dunkin in Calais and Machias, and VL Tammaro of Calais, will host their 17th annual Washington County Turkey-A-Thon on Friday, Oct. 8.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear...
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
City
Lubec, ME
City
Machias, ME
City
Calais, ME
County
Washington County, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Society
The Associated Press

Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas

Tesla says it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State. CEO Elon Musk gave no timeline for the move late Thursday when he addressed the company’s shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting.
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Insecurity#Volunteers#Food Pantries#Classic Hits#The Border 102 9 Fm#Vl Tammaro Oil
CBS News

Biden to restore protections for three national monuments

President Biden is expected to restore protections for the Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments on Friday, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The three monuments' protections had been scaled back during the Trump administration. "The President's protection of these three national monuments is among a...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy