17th annual Turkey-A-Thon set for Oct. 8

October is just a few days away and the holiday season will soon be upon us. For Washington County families facing food insecurity and potential separation from family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the holidays will be particularly stressful. To help lessen the burden and provide a healthy holiday meal for families in need in our community, Classic Hits 92.7/95.3FM and The Border 102.9FM, in partnership with Healthy Acadia and sponsored by Dunkin in Calais and Machias, and VL Tammaro of Calais, will host their 17th annual Washington County Turkey-A-Thon on Friday, Oct. 8.