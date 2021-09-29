CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Waddingham says she still has her Game of Thrones shame bell

The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star tells Kelly Clarkson she was allowed to keep Septa Unella's shame bell. "That's when you know your character is really dead, when they give you the hero thing. 'And thank you very much and goodbye,'" Waddingham said with a laugh.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

