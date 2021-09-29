The Battle For New City Mask Mandate
A broad coalition of community groups is calling for Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson to restore Milwaukee’s mask mandate. In a joint statement, the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT), Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), Parents for Public Schools of Milwaukee, Schools and Communities United, Wisconsin Working Families Party, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals call on Barrett and Johnson to immediately issue a new health order and reinstate the city’s indoor masking requirement.urbanmilwaukee.com
