NFT Liquidity Protocol NiftyPays Raises $2.5 Million

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTCPINK:ATHC), Has released Q2 2021 Financials, and takes another step closer to achieving 'Current' status with OTCiq. ATHC a rapidly emerging leader in providing consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC announced it has taken another necessary step towards achieving 'Current' status. We will be providing a Legal Letter from our attorneys imminently, and continue to support the process and provide additional information as required by OTCiq in order to achieve our goals. The Company intends to continue its commitment to future compliance with listing requirements. ATHC recently submitted all necessary documentation with OTC Markets. As a result, OTC Markets replaced the 'STOP' sign with a :YIELD' sign this week.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO