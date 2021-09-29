Roswell Man held without bond In Las Cruces shooting
Raul Castillo-Hernandez, 25, of Roswell, NM was held without Bond in Third District Court of Doña Ana County. Castillo-Hernandez is charged 3 counts Aggravated Assault (deadly weapon), 1 count of Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon). A District Court Judge found Castillo-Hernandez to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community. Castillo-Hernandez will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.www.krwg.org
Comments / 0