Thomas Delaney on his Borussia Dortmund exit: “I wanted to play more”

By Tushar Bahl
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Thomas Delaney has said that he wasn’t unhappy at Borussia Dortmund, but his desire to get more playing time was the reason behind his decision to move to Sevilla this summer. Thomas Delaney left Borussia Dortmund to join Spanish side Sevilla last month for a transfer fee in the region...

bvbbuzz.com

