EBID Reaches Out to the Next Generation at AG Day 2021

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s recent AG Day event was a welcome return to normal with the chance for families to get out and enjoy all things agriculture on a cool fall day. Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) was just one of the many booths set up on the NMSU campus to educate and reach out to the community. All were focused on the vital need to inspire and educate for the sake of the future health of both our local community and the broader world stage.