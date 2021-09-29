CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Panther City Lacrosse reveals inaugural season schedule

By John Liddle, Jared Sandler
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 8 days ago

The Panther City Lacrosse Club announced the schedule for the team’s inaugural 2021-22 National Lacrosse League season on Wednesday. Read more on krld.com.

www.audacy.com

City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Lacrosse
Lacrosse
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
