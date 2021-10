FREEPORT, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island man died in May after he was run over twice in a parking lot and five months later, his family said there is still no justice. The Schier family had plans on May 22 to host a backyard BBQ, which would have been their first family gathering since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. However, 71-year-old Stephen Schier would never get the chance to make it to the event.

